7News First Alert Weather: Rain chances return New Year’s Eve night ahead of cold Arctic air this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Skies will be clear for the first half of the night, but clouds will build in ahead of a cold front making its way south across the southern plains. This will allow for convection of some isolated showers across Texoma. Rain chances will be low, but best coverage for any precipitation will be in our southern and eastern counties, mainly south of the Red River. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 40s and upper 30s along with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Winds will pick up again tomorrow behind the cold front, along with dry air, as again conditions will be favorable for fire weather, as a near-critical fire risk is in place for western Oklahoma Wednesday. Make sure to take all precautions to prevent dangerous grass fires, and if you are in the path of an out-of-control fire, evacuate and get to safety to allow firefighters and emergency management to contain the spread. Winds will be breezing out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with temperatures still remaining warm in the low 70s, along with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be similar to tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s. Gusty winds persist as elevated fire weather conditions are present across Texoma again on Thursday.

On Friday rain chances will pick up during the morning hours and continue throughout the day as Texoma will be witness to widespread showers, giving most of us some of the greatest amount of rainfall we have seen since before Halloween. This will all be due to a strong cold front making its way south across much of the nation, interacting with abundant moisture in the south. Rain chances as of right now look to be present when the clock strike midnight on New Year’s Day, so make sure to check the radar if you are having any outdoor plans while ringing in the new year. Besides the potential for rain, conditions on Friday night will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s during the evening, falling into the 40s and upper 30s during the morning hours.

Daytime highs on Saturday will actually be colder than the low temperatures from the night before, only getting up to the mid/upper 30s along with mostly sunny skies. A deep trough of cold air behind the front will keep temperatures cold into Sunday morning, falling into the teens, with wind chills getting as low as the single digits and areas near I-40 could have feels-like temperatures nearing the zero degree mark.

A developing low on Saturday could determine the type of precipitation we see that night, if any. Depending on the timing of the cold air, as well as the amount of moisture present, there is the possibility for some wintry precipitation Saturday evening into Sunday morning, although any accumulation looks unlikely. As of this afternoon however, there is still some uncertainty on what type of weather we will receive Saturday night based on current models, so we will keep you updated as we get closer to this weekend and models become more in agreement.

The following week an upper-level ridge returns as mostly sunny skies dominate with the rise of warmer temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.