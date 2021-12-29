Comanche chairman gives Coins of Excellence to those who serve the community

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As a veteran, the Comanche Nation chairman continues his appreciation of pride, by giving coins of excellence, to honor people when it comes to their hard work and dedication.

Mark Woommavovah served 31 years in the military as a commander.

He received a Commander’s coin of excellence, and wanted to take that perspective and begin a tradition with a Comanche Nation coin of excellence.

”Because we’re a sovereign nation, and we govern ourselves,” Woommavovah said. “So why not us, the Comanche’s have a coin of excellence for our people that go above and beyond in the call of duty.”

Woommavovah said being a recipient of a coin of excellence is a high honor, and that they are not given but earned.

He allows directors and tribal administrators to submit their employees who they believe should earn one.

Media Technician Jared Kopaddy is a recipient who received one today.

”I like it, it’s kind of an incentive,” Kopaddy said. “Money wise, it might not have any value but for morale, I think it’s up there.

”It builds pride, in our Comanche ways, our Comanche culture and it gives them a sense of purpose,” Woommavovah said.

The coin has the Comanche seal, and on the back it says “presented for excellence.” The presentation process is also a military honor he continued with his own tradition.

”Our vision is Comanche strong, stronger together,” Woommavovah said. “What we do is, we put it in our hand, we give them a firm handshake. And then we go from there.”

Woommavovah said this is also another way to unify people, so when he is out in the community, he carries coins to present to tribal members and non-tribal members who support the Comanche Nation.

”And once they receive their coin, the news starts spreading and our nation just gets better because they want to go above and beyond in the call of duty,” Woommavovah said.

He has also presented coins to the Comanche Nation fire and police departments, Lawton mayor, City National Bank and Fort Still for everything they do for the community.

If someone is involved with the Comanche Nation tribe and want to nominate the next recipient for the Comanche Nation Coins of Excellence, they can email the chairman at mark.woommavovah@comanchenation.com.

