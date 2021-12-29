Crews respond to large grass fire in northeast Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A large grass fire threatened homes Tuesday in northeast Comanche County.

The fire started near NE 135th Street between NE Lake Road and NE Cline Road and quickly moved northeast past NE 165th St, towards Highway 65.

The strong wind and the terrain of the area made the fire very difficult for firefighters.

“As the fire burned into some heavy grass land and then some trees, that fueled the fire, actually made it more difficult to fight. The fire was moving at a pretty good, fast pace. We just had trouble keeping ahead of it and doing structure protection and evacuation of citizens,” said Comanche County Emergency Management Director Clint Langford.

Tuesday afternoon, there was a mandatory evacuation for anyone living in the area, as the fire threatened several homes. That evacuation order has since been lifted.

“We did have one firefighter suffer minor facial burns and will be transported to the hospital,” Langford said.

It was all hands on deck as firefighters came from across the area.

“Most of the fire departments on the Eastern half of Comanche County were called in to assist. We also called in two task forces, one from Stephens County and one from Grady County. They were a great help. This county is protected by a great bunch of volunteer firefighters. With our mutual aid partners across the county with Lawton and Fort Sill, our wildlife refuge partners, they all came out here in the county to assist us, we had a quick response here and all worked together,” Langford said.

That quick response was essential.

“We had heavy fire conditions, especially where these homes are at. It was making a good push on 165th street, that’s where we were mostly concerned with the evacuation of homes. We had flame lengths that were pushing 15 or 20 feet tall in some heavy wooded areas,” Langford said.

Firefighters continued working to put out hot spots late Tuesday night.

