First Alert Forecast | 12/29AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Whether your county is under a burn ban or not, avoid any activities today that could cause spark/ flames. Relative humidity will be low, temperatures will be warm and winds will be high. It has been proven that should a fire develop in these conditions, it will spread quickly and will be hard to contain. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. Southwest winds sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid 20s. Scattered rain showers for the most part will remain light during the morning commute. You’ll need to grab the rain gear as you’re heading out the door this Wednesday morning. Come the afternoon, the rain gear won’t be needed. Rain activity/ cloud cover will taper off. After lunchtime, skies will stay mostly sunny for the rest of the day.

Temperatures tomorrow will stay into the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Temperature wise, Friday will be very similar to Thursday. However, with warm air advection from the south it is expected to bring some rain showers across most of the area starting Friday morning and lasting through much of the day.

Friday night/ Saturday morning, is when our strong cold front will arrive. It’s looking to enter the state of Oklahoma between 9-12PM Friday night. It’ll push south closer to I-40 by sunrise around 7AM Saturday morning. Temperatures before the cold front hits will be in the mid 50s for many. As the front dives south, bringing with it cold arctic air, temperatures will fall during the day. Some early morning rain showers will likely transition over to a wintry mix for counties closest to I-40. Many come the late afternoon will only be in the upper 20s to low 30s! Many will actually stay below freezing during the afternoon hours on Saturday. Wind chill values will be colder with north winds sustained at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher! Skies will clear resulting in partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of Saturday.

On the back side of this low pressure system will be another round of precipitation late Saturday into Sunday morning. As temperatures continue to drop into the single digits to mid teens, the precipitation will fall as snow. Only a light dusting is expected at this time so accumulations won’t amount to much.

Strong northerly winds behind the front will drop wind chill values for most of the area into the single digits to below zero Sunday morning. If you are planning on being outdoors at al this weekend, it is important to plan ahead! The commute to Sunday morning service will be wicked cold. Layers, layers, layers! Hats, gloves, hand warmers, etc.

The rest of the Sunday will see more sunshine with winds dying down during the afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 30s to low 40s!

By the beginning of the work week, temperatures Monday morning will drop into the upper teens to low 20s. Wind chill values will stay in the single digits/ teens but not nearly as bad as Sunday morning. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday/ Tuesday with afternoon temperatures rising into the mid 50s to low 60s, respectively!

Have a good Wednesday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

