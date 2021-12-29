Fort Sill National Cemetery discusses rise in unclaimed veterans’ funerals

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - There has been a rise in numbers when it comes to unclaimed veterans for the Fort Sill National Cemetery.

Another unclaimed veteran was buried Wednesday at Fort Sill National cemetery.

Specialist 4 veteran Richard W. Maser, who served in the Vietnam era had around 30 to 40 people present for his burial, thanks to the power of social media.

It’s something Matthew Priest, the assistant cemetery director, has seen more and more of since taking over last March.

”We were notified recently that we are expecting to have five more unclaimed veterans next week,” he said. “So, I’ve seen an up rise, the reasoning behind it, I’m uncertain. But, regardless we’re going to make sure that we provide a dignified service on the beautiful hollowed grounds.”

When a Veteran has no known family or friends, the staff at the cemetery take care of any services needed for the unclaimed veteran to be laid to rest, including reaching out to our local veteran service organizations for funeral costs.

”The staff here at Fort Sill National cemetery will partake in the service,” Priest said. “We’ll invite the community out, that way somebody stands in, family for that veteran. They’re not buried alone.”

He said as a veteran himself, regardless if they fought together or not, there is a special bond when it comes to serving our nation and it’s his honor to make sure no brother or sister is buried alone.

”You don’t have to exactly serve with that veteran to still have that bond, and that love, and compassion for them,” he said. “So, we always invited the community whether they’re veteran or not, to come out and help us support those who have wore the uniform before us.”

Sometimes they are able to locate family or friends of a veteran due to social media which has been the case for the last three services they’ve had, those veterans were claimed.

“We’ve been able to identify the next of kin, which has been nice because the next of kin has been able to come to the service, participate in the service, receive the flag that drapes the casket of the veteran,” Priest said. “And receive the presidential memorial certificate.”

All unclaimed veterans memorial services are open to the public, so if anyone wants to pay their respects to those who have served the country they can do so here.

