Oklahoma sees drop in active COVID-19 cases

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been 765 new cases and 31 deaths reported on Wednesday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), the new COVID-19 cases seven-day rolling average is 1,359.

OSDH data shows there are currently 14,661 active cases of COVID-19; Wednesday has 798 fewer cases than Tuesday.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 700,798 cases.

