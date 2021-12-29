Expert Connections
Oklahoma sees drop in active COVID-19 cases

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been 765 new cases and 31 deaths reported on Wednesday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), the new COVID-19 cases seven-day rolling average is 1,359.

OSDH data shows there are currently 14,661 active cases of COVID-19; Wednesday has 798 fewer cases than Tuesday.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 700,798 cases.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

