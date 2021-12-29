Professionals give ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With weekend temperatures expected to drop below freezing during the night, Lawton HVAC companies and EMT services are making sure people are aware of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the CDC, every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental Carbon monoxide poisoning.

“It’s one of those things that we can’t see or smell,” Blake Badgett with Robinson Air HVAC said. “When we turn on our heaters we crank them up. If there is an issue you won’t see it or smell it until it could be to late.”

One thing experts said people can do to prevent that from happening, is making sure they have a licensed professional come out and check their unit annually.

The other, would be to get carbon monoxide detectors installed and checked.

“Make sure they are up to date, they are not expired, and make sure they do everything that they are suppose to do,” Bladgett said. “The batteries are good in them.”

People should also be mindful of what they use to keep their house warm, according to Comanche County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Manager Jamie Hennessee.

“What we don’t want to see is people using stoves inside of their house to heat their homes,” Hennessee said. “Anytime you burn that kind of fuel it creates a poisonous gas, carbon monoxide. We just want to make sure we are safe on the indoors, keep areas ventilated.

Carbon monoxide poising can be fatal, but there’s symptoms people should be aware of.

“If they start having unusual headaches,” she said. “Perhaps, nausea, vomiting, and it’s not related to a normal sickness those things might be a concern.”

If anyone experiences these symptoms they should seek fresh air and medical attention.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.