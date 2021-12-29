Expert Connections
Residents, KSWO experience power outage after fire

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday had almost a dozen grass fires break out across parts of southwest Oklahoma, and one of those caused the 7News Team some serious technical troubles.

Just before 6 p.m., a fire started right next to the TV station on Southeast 60th Street.

It looks as though it was started by arcing power lines.

According to PSO’s website, the fire cut power to a little less than 100 customers in the surrounding area.

As the generator kicked on, the power surge damaged some of the equipment, taking 7News off the air.

No one was hurt, and the fire was put out quickly.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

