Stolen car found on Highway 7

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called out to the scene of a wreck, where a car had ran off the side of a bridge on Wednesday.

OHP believed the Dodge Journey was reported stolen out of Apache.

The car was located at around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, off the side of a bridge east of Pumpkin Center on Highway 7.

The driver of the car has not been located at this time.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact OHP.

The incident is currently under investigation.

