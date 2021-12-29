Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Stolen car found on Highway 7

Oklahoma Highway Patrol discovers stolen car near Pumpkin Center.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol discovers stolen car near Pumpkin Center.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called out to the scene of a wreck, where a car had ran off the side of a bridge on Wednesday.

OHP believed the Dodge Journey was reported stolen out of Apache.

The car was located at around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, off the side of a bridge east of Pumpkin Center on Highway 7.

The driver of the car has not been located at this time.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact OHP.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency services issues mandatory evacuation due to fire in Comanche County.
UPDATE: firefighter injured after two fires occur in southwest Oklahoma
On Tuesday around 6:15 a.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed part of highway 277 in Comanche...
OHP closes part of Highway 277 due to crash
Lawton Police Department searches for Damage to Property suspect.
Lawton Police Department searches for suspect
A large grass fire threatened homes Tuesday in northeast Comanche County.
Crews respond to large grass fire in northeast Comanche County
It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
Tipton man arrested after officials find explosive supplies

Latest News

Oklahoma sees drop in active COVID-19 cases
Fire danger is a concern today with low RH, warm temperatures and gusty southwest winds
First Alert Forecast | 12/29AM
Chairman of Comanche Nation gives Coins of Excellence to those who serve the community.
Comanche chairman gives Coins of Excellence to those who serve the community
Professionals give ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
Professionals give ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning