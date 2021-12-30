7News First Alert Weather: Blast of Arctic air to kick off 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and becoming chilly with overnight lows falling into the low 30s. Winds will be out of the southwest and shift to the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.

On Thursday, a warm front lifts north of the area by sunrise allowing for above average temperatures to top out in the upper 60s. This combined with the return of breezy southwest winds at 10-15 mph and low relative humidity will allow elevated fire weather conditions to be present during the afternoon. Use fire safety precautions to prevent sparks from initiating grass fires.

On Friday, a trough ahead of a potent cold front will increase shower and thunderstorm activity across Texoma during the afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong mainly for areas along, east and south of I-44. The main threats include damaging wind gusts, hail and a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will start out in the mid 50s on Saturday morning and behind the front Arctic air will spill in allowing temperatures to drop rapidly. Temperatures throughout the afternoon will fall into the low 30s where a few flurries can’t be ruled out during the late afternoon and early evening. At the moment, the area of low pressure will be located across the Oklahoma and Kansas border keeping the bulk of any winter precipitation well north of I-40. However, if the low moves south and closer to Texoma it could bring a chance for accumulating snow. We will watch future model runs very closely for consistency. Regardless of winter precipitation, we are certain that wind chills will fall anywhere between (-5 and 6 degrees before midnight). Dress in layers if you have any late Saturday evening or early Sunday morning plans. It is also strongly advised to bring pets indoors, cover plants and also protect pipes by covering them while leaving a dripping faucet to avoid pipes from freezing.

Temperatures will slowly moderate throughout early next week with highs rebounding into the mid 60s on Wednesday.

