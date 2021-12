LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In observance of the New Year, the City of Lawton will be closed Friday, Dec. 31.

They will re-open for normal business on Monday, Jan. 3.

However, the Lawton Landfill will be open this New Year’s Eve.

If anyone has business with the city which needs to be handled before the year ends, Thursday is the last day to do it.

