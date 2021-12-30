Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Comanche County issues two-week burn ban

(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Commissioners has approved a burn ban effective immediately.

The ban prohibits anyone to set fire to forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands.

This also includes building a campfire or bonfire, or to burn rubbish or other material that may cause a fire.

The ban will be revisited on/or before January 13, 2022, when the ban ends, to discuss if extending it is necessary.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol discovers stolen car near Pumpkin Center.
Stolen car found in Comanche County
A fire on 60th Street takes KSWO off the air and leaves about 100 residents without fire.
Residents, KSWO experience power outage after fire
Emergency services issues mandatory evacuation due to fire in Comanche County.
UPDATE: firefighter injured after two fires occur in southwest Oklahoma
Blake and Lacey Sewell recount a fire which broke out on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Couple revisits Comanche County fire
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them

Latest News

City of Lawton to close for New Year
Walmart and Sam's Club to distribute COVID-19 antiviral drug throughout Oklahoma.
Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies will distribute antiviral COVID-19 medication
OSDH reports over 4,000 new COVID cases on Thursday
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears