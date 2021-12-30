Comanche County issues two-week burn ban
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Commissioners has approved a burn ban effective immediately.
The ban prohibits anyone to set fire to forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands.
This also includes building a campfire or bonfire, or to burn rubbish or other material that may cause a fire.
The ban will be revisited on/or before January 13, 2022, when the ban ends, to discuss if extending it is necessary.
