Comanche County issues two-week burn ban

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Commissioners has approved a burn ban effective immediately.

The ban prohibits anyone to set fire to forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands.

This also includes building a campfire or bonfire, or to burn rubbish or other material that may cause a fire.

The ban will be revisited on/or before January 13, 2022, when the ban ends, to discuss if extending it is necessary.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.