Couple revisits Comanche County fire

STERLING, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, over 1,000 acres were scorched and 30 residents were evacuated by a wildfire in eastern Comanche County but, luckily, no homes were lost.

Around noon, Blake Sewell got a call saying that their was a grass fire a couple miles west of where he lives and it was headed towards that way.

He immediately rushed home, he said he couldn’t believe what he was seeing while on his way back.

“It was unreal. Thick black smoke. I mean your first thoughts are kids and animals; worry about materialistic things later. It was a rush,” Blake said.

While in route to his house, he called his wife and told her to inform the kids about what was going on.

“I called one she didn’t answer, so I called the other, and I was hey go search for this person specially and he said, she’s not here. I said okay we are going to figure this out,” Lacey Sewell said.

It turned out the kids left just minutes before her husband got to the house.

“My nerves shifted from the kids not being okay, to my husband not being okay. My nerves have been shot all day being at work waiting to find out what’s going on. I know he was busy out here trying to keep it from coming towards the house. So, it was just a whole lot of I need to know something before I lose my mind completely,” Lacey said.

After watering the yard and jumping on the tractor to keep the grass low. All Blake could do was watch and wait.

“You have no idea. It sucks big time. That’s all you can do, let the fire department handle it. They did a kick butt job it was awesome,” Blake said.

Crews are still monitoring the area for hot spots and the fire is still under investigation.

