First Alert Forecast | 12/30AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This morning is in the upper 20s to low 30s but will warm into the upper 60s/ low 70s by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny with southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Temperature wise, Friday will be a copy and paste of today. Clouds will generally increase from west to east starting tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s for many overnight. Friday evening, a strong LLJ (low-level jet) will move across the Southern Plains. This will transport warm, moist air aloft ahead of our strong cold front. There will be enough lift to reinforce strong to severe storms, producing a low threat for all modes of severe weather into the evening. Rain will likely start early in the afternoon with the severe threat between 6PM-midnight. Top threats include up to 60mph wind gusts and golf ball sized hail. A brief spin-up can’t be ruled out for counties towards the south/east.

Storms will move out with the cold front come Saturday morning. This strong cold front will make it’s way near the Oklahoma/ Kansas border by 12AM Saturday morning. Expect the front to near I-40 by sunrise and clearing the Red River by lunchtime. With showers lingering and falling temperatures, precipitation will transition over to a wintry mix for northern counties. Saturday morning for most locations will start in the 50s/60s. Overall, most of the day on Saturday will be dry, mostly cloudy and cold. As the front moves in, temperatures will drop into the 20s/30s during the afternoon. As a low-pressure system circles east, on the back side of that system will be another round of precipitation. Rain will change over to a freezing rain/ snow for many after 4PM. This will likely result in the possibility of some disruptions to travel. With that being said, accumulations overall look to be light!!

If you look to continue your New Year Celebrations Sat/ Sun, just know that it is going to be COLD! Morning temperatures will be in the single digits to low teens for many. Factor in north wind gusts into the 20s/30s and wind chills will be closer to 10 below. Dress in layers if you have any late Saturday evening or early Sunday morning plans. It is also strongly advised to bring pets indoors, cover plants and also protect pipes by covering them while leaving a dripping faucet to avoid pipes from freezing. A First Alert Weather Day is in place Saturday night into Sunday morning.

High temperatures early next week are expected to warm back up into the low 50s to upper 60s. Just off the 7-day forecast is our next cold front. At this time, no precipitation is expected!

Have a good Thursday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

