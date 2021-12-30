Grassfire threatens multiple structures in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A large grassfire was threatening homes south of Bray in Stephens County.

Fire crews were called out around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon near 6800 Scott Road.

According to our photographer on the scene, the fire looked to be moving east to northeast, and was threatening nearby buildings.

One structure behind a mobile home was engulfed in flames.

Our photographer said it looked as though the wind kept reigniting flames, which presented a danger to other buildings in the area.

Multiple fire crews are on the scene, including: Duncan, Velma, Oak Ridge, Bray, Meridian, Marlow and possibly more.

This is a developing story, and you can count on us to keep you updated when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.