Lawton police respond to shots fired on Sheridan Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department received a call around 3 p.m. Thursday about shots being fired on Lindy and Sheridan.

According to Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, three cars were hit at a local barber shop.

Officers are investigating the scene and no injuries were reported.

