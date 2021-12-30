Expert Connections
Lawton police respond to shots fired on Sheridan Road

Police respond to shots fired at Lindy and Sheridan where three cars were hit.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department received a call around 3 p.m. Thursday about shots being fired on Lindy and Sheridan.

According to Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, three cars were hit at a local barber shop.

Officers are investigating the scene and no injuries were reported.

