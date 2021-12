OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the Oklahoma State Health Department (OSDH), there are 4,166 new cases as of Thursday, Dec. 30.

The new 7-day rolling average of cases reported is 1,681.

There are currently 17,019 active cases and 14 new deaths.

OSDH data shows there have been 704,964 total cases of COVID-19.

