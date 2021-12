LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An accident on Cache Road and 34th Street slowed traffic Thursday morning.

The wreck involved a Cadillac and a Dodge.

According to the photographer on scene, the Cadillac hit the Dodge as it was turning off 34th Street on to Cache by the EZ Go.

Both vehicles had severe damage, but there weren’t any known injuries.

