Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies will distribute antiviral COVID-19 medication

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walmart and Sam’s Club Oklahoma pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication Paxlovid and Molnupiravir beginning Thursday, Dec. 30.

The prescription is available from a healthcare provider and the pharmacies are receiving limited supplies, plan to help expand treatment nationwide.

The medication is for those who have COVID-19; therefore, the medication will only be offered for curbside pickup or drive thru.

The medication will be available at Lawton Neighborhood Market and Lawton Supercenter on Quanah Parker Trailway.

