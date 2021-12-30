Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies will distribute antiviral COVID-19 medication

Walmart and Sam's Club to distribute COVID-19 antiviral drug throughout Oklahoma.
Walmart and Sam's Club to distribute COVID-19 antiviral drug throughout Oklahoma.(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walmart and Sam’s Club Oklahoma pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication Paxlovid and Molnupiravir beginning Thursday, Dec. 30.

The prescription is available from a healthcare provider and the pharmacies are receiving limited supplies, plan to help expand treatment nationwide.

The medication is for those who have COVID-19; therefore, the medication will only be offered for curbside pickup or drive thru.

The medication will be available at Lawton Neighborhood Market and Lawton Supercenter on Quanah Parker Trailway.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol discovers stolen car near Pumpkin Center.
Stolen car found in Comanche County
A fire on 60th Street takes KSWO off the air and leaves about 100 residents without fire.
Residents, KSWO experience power outage after fire
Emergency services issues mandatory evacuation due to fire in Comanche County.
UPDATE: firefighter injured after two fires occur in southwest Oklahoma
Blake and Lacey Sewell recount a fire which broke out on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Couple revisits Comanche County fire
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them

Latest News

City of Lawton to close for New Year
Comanche County issues two-week burn ban
OSDH reports over 4,000 new COVID cases on Thursday
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears