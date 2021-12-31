Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Old Man Winter visits Texoma on New Year’s Day

Wind chills below zero Saturday evening
By Noel Rehm
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

On New Year’s Eve, cloudy skies with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually increase in coverage throughout the evening. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible for areas along, south and east of I-44. The main threats include damaging wind gusts and some hail. While the tornado threat is low, a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out for southeastern counties. Rainfall amounts appear to range anywhere from 0.10-0.75′' with higher isolated higher amounts for areas that see thunderstorms.

Behind the potent cold front that brings showers and storms Friday night and Saturday morning will be an Arctic air mass that will settle in across Texoma. Temperatures will fall quickly where the high temperature of 55° will be met around midnight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s during the afternoon. Wrap around moisture from the low ejecting towards the Tennessee River Valley will bring sleet and light snow on Saturday evening with accumulations likely staying under 1′'. Expect minor impacts including slick spots developing on a few bridges and overpasses along with dangerously low wind chills ranging between (-7° & 0°) through Sunday morning.

A gradual warmup is expected with highs approaching 40° on Sunday afternoon with temperatures rebounding back into the 60s by the middle of next week.

