Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cotton County issues burn ban

Cotton County issues burn ban.
Cotton County issues burn ban.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Cotton County is the latest county to put a burn ban into place, for the next 14 days.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon and the ban likewise prohibits campfires, trash burning or bonfires in any areas that could spark grass-, range- or wildfires.

Exceptions include road construction equipment, welding over non-combustible surfaces and prescribed burns, as long as safety measures are followed.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol discovers stolen car near Pumpkin Center.
Stolen car found in Comanche County
Police respond to shots fired at Lindy and Sheridan where three cars were hit.
Lawton police respond to shots fired on Sheridan Road
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
A fire on 60th Street takes KSWO off the air and leaves about 100 residents without fire.
Residents, KSWO experience power outage after fire
Blake and Lacey Sewell recount a fire which broke out on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Couple revisits Comanche County fire

Latest News

Oklahoma National Guard announced that unvaccinated Air National Guardsmen will soon lose their...
Oklahoma Air National Guard announce vaccine mandate
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Old Man Winter visits Texoma on New Year’s Day
Cold weather preparations for freezing temperatures
Lawton plumber gives prevention tips to avoid frozen pipes
Police arrest Jerry Dwayne Haislip after child pornography case.
Bryan County man arrested for Child Porn