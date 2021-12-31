Cotton County issues burn ban.

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Cotton County is the latest county to put a burn ban into place, for the next 14 days.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon and the ban likewise prohibits campfires, trash burning or bonfires in any areas that could spark grass-, range- or wildfires.

Exceptions include road construction equipment, welding over non-combustible surfaces and prescribed burns, as long as safety measures are followed.

