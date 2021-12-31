Death sentence upheld for Cache man

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A state appeals court has upheld the conviction and death sentence of a man on death row for the deaths of two people in Cache in 2009.

Mica Martinez was convicted and sentenced to die for the deaths of Carl Miller and Martha Miller at their home in Cache.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled the land where the murders were committed was not Indian Country, because the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache reservation there was formally disestablished by Congress.

The case does not fall under the jurisdiction-changing McGirt Ruling, and so upheld Martinez’s death sentence.

Earlier this year, a Comanche County district judge ruled the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache reservation was disestablished in the early 1900s.

