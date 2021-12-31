First Alert Forecast | 12/31AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The main whether story over the next few days will be a strong cold front giving the chance for widespread rain with a transition of snow/ wintry mix by tomorrow morning. A low pressure system will move east and strengthen allowing for a big transport of moisture. This will ensure cloudy skies area wide for this Friday plus much needed rain showers! Scattered showers are expected to develop and spread from west to east during the late afternoon hours. Late tonight, precipitation will become more widespread.

On the front side of this approaching cold front is a severe threat for storms. A marginal risk is in place from Waurika, Wichita Falls, Archer City and Munday. Top threats include 60mph winds and hail up to the size of golf balls There is a very low potential for a brief spin-up this evening between 6PM-midnight across southeastern Clay county and spanning in a line to Ardmore.

As the cold front enter our area and pushes the cold air further south, precipitation will transition quickly over to a snow/ freezing rain/ rain mix. Thankfully, precipitation won’t as as high in coverage. Another round of snow will move in Saturday evening with accumulations likely staying under 1 inch for many locations. Expect minor impacts including slick spots developing on a few bridges and overpasses!

Friday: upper 60s/ low 70s. Southwest 10 to 15mph.

Saturday: Morning temps in the 50s/60s will fall into the 20s/30s by the afternoon. North 15 to 25mph. Gusts between 30-40mph.

Sunday: Morning temps in the teens. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. South winds 10 to 20mph.

Wind chill values are expected though Sunday morning. Minimum feels like temperatures will range from 5 degrees above to 10 below zero. Wind chill values below zero meets our criteria for a First Alert Weather Day. One is in place Saturday night/ Sunday morning with the falling, cold temperatures and strong north winds combining to create those dangerously cold wind chill values.

The blast of cold air will be short-lived because temperatures through the work week are expected to warm back into the 50s/60s!

Have a good Friday and a safe (and warm) weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

