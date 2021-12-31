Expert Connections
Lawton plumber gives prevention tips to avoid frozen pipes

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With temperatures starting to drop, knowing how to prevent house pipes from freezing, could save money in the long run.

A simple way to prevent freezing pipes, is to allow faucets to drip, both inside and outside.

John McLaughlin, a local plumber, said this is the single most important step someone can take to prevent pipes from busting.

”Having pipes insulated is great,” he said. “But insulation does not create heat, it only slows heat loss down. If your dripping your faucet, you are bringing fresh water through that piping system which is also bring fresh heat, low level heat through the piping system.”

If the pipes froze in one house, chances are surrounding houses are likely suffering from the effects.

McLaughlin said to turn water completely off to prevent further damages.

