New Years Eve ball drop to be held in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On New Years Eve, Duncan’s Surgical Institution at True North will be putting on a event that the entire community can be apart of.

Starting at 9 p.m. on New Years Eve, community members will be able to gather here for a ball drop similar to the one you’ve seen done in New York for many years.

Although it won’t be exactly like it, Dr. Che Miller who’s putting on the event says people will still get that feeling.

“We’ve got some heavy equipment that’s raised the ball 60-feet in the air, and as the night leads up to midnight this lighted ball is going to drop,”Dr. Miller said.

Dr. Miller said it’s always been a dream of his to be in New York City when the ball drops. That dream almost came true, but an unexpected virus put it on hold.

“About two years ago, I promised my kids that I would take them to see the ball drop in New York City. I never expected that Covid would get in the way, and that there would be such travel restrictions,” Dr. Miller said.

So, last year Dr. Miller did a small ball drop at his home with a close group of family and friends. Since it turned out well, he wanted the entire community to be apart of it.

“There will be lot of community events. We’re going to have food and beverages. We’ve partnered with Dastardly Dogs, Rogers BBQ, as well as Viridian Coffee who is going to have champagne, coffee, and hot chocolate,” Dr. Miller said.

There will also be outdoor games and music for people to enjoy while anticipating the clock to strike 12.

“We know that it’s hard for people to get together, so this is going to be a great outdoor experience. The weather is predicted to be really nice, warm especially for this time for year,” Dr. Miller said.

The Surgical Institution is located at 2845 West Elk Avenue in Duncan.

