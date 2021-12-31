Expert Connections
Oklahoma Air National Guard announce vaccine mandate

Oklahoma National Guard announced that unvaccinated Air National Guardsmen will soon lose their Drill status.(Oklahoma National Guard)
Oklahoma National Guard announced that unvaccinated Air National Guardsmen will soon lose their Drill status.(Oklahoma National Guard)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Brigadier General Thomas Mancino announced Thursday afternoon unvaccinated Air National Guardsmen will lose their drill status.

He cited a judge’s ruling against Oklahoma’s attempt to block the vaccine mandate for its National Guard members.

Mancino said the Department of Defense’s announcement would recoup any pay given to unvaccinated airmen who drill after Jan. 1.

Guardsmen will not drill unless they have a religious exemption or accommodation request, according to Mancino.

Governor Kevin Stitt has agreed with this decision.

At this time, the restriction only applies to Air National Guard, as the deadline for Army National Guard members to get vaccinated won’t be until summer.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

