Oklahoma Air National Guard announce vaccine mandate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Brigadier General Thomas Mancino announced Thursday afternoon unvaccinated Air National Guardsmen will lose their drill status.

He cited a judge’s ruling against Oklahoma’s attempt to block the vaccine mandate for its National Guard members.

Mancino said the Department of Defense’s announcement would recoup any pay given to unvaccinated airmen who drill after Jan. 1.

Guardsmen will not drill unless they have a religious exemption or accommodation request, according to Mancino.

Governor Kevin Stitt has agreed with this decision.

At this time, the restriction only applies to Air National Guard, as the deadline for Army National Guard members to get vaccinated won’t be until summer.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.