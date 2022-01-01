Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Drastic temperature swing to ring in 2022 with chance of winter weather

Dangerously low wind chills below zero Saturday evening & Sunday morning
By Noel Rehm
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage ahead of a potent cold front and continue well into the overnight hours. Isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible from a Duncan-Knox City line and southeast. The main threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars and a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

New Year’s Forecast

Lingering showers across southwest Oklahoma could transition from a cold rain to a freezing rain/sleet tomorrow morning as temperatures plummet below freezing. A brief break in the rain is expected during the afternoon with skies become mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wrap around moisture from the low pressure ejecting east of the area will allow for a band of snow scattered showers to impact Texoma tomorrow evening. Hi-resolution models indicate snow totals ranging from a trace to around 1′'. Travel could become difficult as leftover rain freezes on surfaces and roadways. If you must travel it is encouraged to bring a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s for much of the day with temperatures falling into the teens just after sunset. A brisk north wind at 15-25 mph will allow wind chills to fall below zero, where there will be an increased risk for frost bite to set in if outdoors for an extended period of time without the proper attire.

Temperatures will warm back up as a zonal flow reemerges with highs back into the low 60s by Tuesday. Another push of Arctic air is expected by the end of next week. However, the front that ushers in that Arctic air mass will be a dry front.

