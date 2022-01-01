FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Ty Martin

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s been a few years since Ty Martin has been in front of a camera, but promoting his family’s business, Wichita Furniture, wasn’t what landed him back in the spotlight.

His dedication to agriculture did!

”I’ve worked here on the farm ever since I could do anything,” Martin said.

At 15-years-old, he’s climbing up in the tractor and getting to work, following in his dad’s footsteps.

Feeding and caring for their cattle is another daily task for Ty.

And there are no days off.

”We have to feed cattle every day, when it gets cold, like February, we had to chop ice on ponds, make sure they had something to drink. Make sure they’re all doing good,” Martin said.

After several years of showing pigs, this year, Ty decided to switch to heifers.

”We started a herd of registered cattle and I thought that it’d be something different,” Martin said. “I was getting tired of showing pigs, wanted to change it up a little.”

The work load is a bit different, but he’s embracing the change.

Ty is also the Treasurer for Comanche FFA, and one of the youngest officers, leading even the older kids.

But his ag teacher, Shelbi Morgan, said Ty has always been able to teach everyone and give a new perspective.

”He was good about helping bridge that gap, where the food came from, he had a different perspective that helped bridge the gap for kids who didn’t have an ag background,” Morgan said.

Now that he’s all grown up, Ty is learning the value of growing up on a farm and within FFA.

And he has a big support system, cheering him along the way.

”I have a lot of people behind me, supporting me, they help a lot,” Martin said. “I couldn’t do this without them.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.