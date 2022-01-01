First Alert Forecast (1/1 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Happy New Year! With the conclusion of the warmest December ever recorded, it seems only right that we start off the first day of 2022 with our first real taste of winter this season. Over this weekend, we will see some of the coldest temperatures in Texoma since the winter storm of last February.

A very strong blast of cold arctic air is already starting to permeate into Texoma behind a cold front that is draped across the southern plains this morning. This front will make its way south throughout the day, with both southern Oklahoma and North Texas seeing below freezing temperatures by the mid-afternoon. Eventually by the overnight hours into Sunday, temperatures will fall into the low teens and single digits. That might sound cold enough on its own, but as always with cold fronts we can expect strong winds to blow in from the north. Wind gusts today will be as strong as 25-35 mph. This will cause extremely low wind chills, and we are talking on the sub-zero level. Most of Texoma will have feels-like temperatures in the single digits this afternoon and below-zero during the nighttime hours. With how cold it will be and how cold it will feel, a First Alert Weather Day is in place for today and tomorrow morning. Make sure to prepare for the extreme cold if you haven’t already, and that means protecting your plants, pipes, pets, and of course people. Find ways to stay warm this weekend as we kick off 2022.

Precipitation-wise, rain chances will decrease off to the east as the cold front pushes across Texoma, giving way for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this morning and afternoon. A few lingering showers could transition to freezing rain/sleet across parts of southwest Oklahoma before noon, mainly areas north of Lawton. A low pressure system moving east with the front will allow for wrap-around moisture later today. This combined with the cold air settled across Texoma will allow for snow showers to form this evening. Models are showing between a trace to 1″ of snow accumulation, with better snow coverage in southwest Oklahoma. If you are out traveling this evening, make sure to take precautions for any freeze that appears on roadways and surfaces. After midnight we will dry out for all types of precipitation.

After this weekend, temperatures will warm back up due to atmospheric zonal flow, reaching the 50s on Monday and 60s on Tuesday. Another cold front and blast of arctic air is expected across the southern plains for the middle and later parts of next week, although there will be significant lack of moisture to allow for any precipitation.

