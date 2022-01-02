First Alert Forecast (1/1 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

This evening, a few light snow showers will make their way west to east across Texoma. Not everyone will see wintry precipitation, as the best places for snow coverage will be in our northwest counties. Snowfall totals look to range between a trace near the Red River to up to 1″ near I-40. Temperatures have fallen into the 20s and teens following the cold front earlier today, and eventually temperatures tonight for some places could get into the single digits. Wind gusts overnight will be blowing out of the north at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. This will cause wind chills across all of Texoma to fall below zero into the negatives tonight, with feels-like temps by sunrise sitting around the zero mark. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for western counties in southwest Oklahoma until 12:00 AM tonight, with most of southwest Oklahoma under a win chill advisory until 9:00 AM Sunday morning. Make sure to protect your plants, pipes, pets, and people during this very cold night.

Any wintry precipitation will dissipate off to the east after midnight, giving way for drier conditions for the final day of the weekend. Cloud coverage will decrease by sunrise, giving way for sunny skies all day on Sunday. Temperatures will warm up just above freezing into the mid/upper 30s during the afternoon. Winds will calm down compared to today, breezing out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

A return to atmospheric zonal flow for the start of next week as temperatures rebound back into the 50s on Monday and 60s on Tuesday. Another cold front and blast of arctic air is expected across the southern plains for the middle and later parts of next week, although there will be significant lack of moisture to allow for any precipitation. Overnight lows below freezing and mostly sunny skies are expected nearly everyday next week.

