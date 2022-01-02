Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (1/1 PM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

This evening, a few light snow showers will make their way west to east across Texoma. Not everyone will see wintry precipitation, as the best places for snow coverage will be in our northwest counties. Snowfall totals look to range between a trace near the Red River to up to 1″ near I-40. Temperatures have fallen into the 20s and teens following the cold front earlier today, and eventually temperatures tonight for some places could get into the single digits. Wind gusts overnight will be blowing out of the north at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. This will cause wind chills across all of Texoma to fall below zero into the negatives tonight, with feels-like temps by sunrise sitting around the zero mark. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for western counties in southwest Oklahoma until 12:00 AM tonight, with most of southwest Oklahoma under a win chill advisory until 9:00 AM Sunday morning. Make sure to protect your plants, pipes, pets, and people during this very cold night.

Any wintry precipitation will dissipate off to the east after midnight, giving way for drier conditions for the final day of the weekend. Cloud coverage will decrease by sunrise, giving way for sunny skies all day on Sunday. Temperatures will warm up just above freezing into the mid/upper 30s during the afternoon. Winds will calm down compared to today, breezing out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

A return to atmospheric zonal flow for the start of next week as temperatures rebound back into the 50s on Monday and 60s on Tuesday. Another cold front and blast of arctic air is expected across the southern plains for the middle and later parts of next week, although there will be significant lack of moisture to allow for any precipitation. Overnight lows below freezing and mostly sunny skies are expected nearly everyday next week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Court of Appeals upholds Mica Martinez's death sentence.
Death sentence upheld for Cache man
Police respond to shots fired at Lindy and Sheridan where three cars were hit.
Lawton police respond to shots fired on Sheridan Road
Cold weather preparations for freezing temperatures
Lawton plumber gives prevention tips to avoid frozen pipes
Firefighters put out grass fire in Cotton County.
Hay bales catch fire in Cotton County
First Alert Forecast 6:30 am
First Alert Forecast (1/1 AM)

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 6:30 am
First Alert Forecast (1/1 AM)
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Drastic temperature swing to ring in 2022 with chance of winter weather
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
Some severe storms possible tonight transitioning over to a wintry mix by tomorrow afternoon
First Alert Forecast | 12/31AM