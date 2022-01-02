First Alert Forecast (1/2 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Temperatures still very cold to start off Sunday in the teens around sunrise, but clear skies and tons of sunshine today will warm temperatures above freezing this afternoon into the mid/upper 30s. Feels-like-temperatures will still be slightly cooler in the low 30s and 20s as winds will still continue out of the north at 5-15 mph. A Wind Chill Advisory is still in place for most of southwest Oklahoma until 9:00 AM this morning.

Tonight, clear skies and calm winds will see overnight lows fall back into the teens for when you are waking up early Monday morning. Winds will shift back out of the south at 5-15 mph on Monday along with sunny skies through the entire day with daytime highs rising into the 50s.

Zonal flow and surface high pressure systems will be present for the next couple days as temperatures on Tuesday warm up into the 60s, along with elevated fire weather conditions returning for that day. Another deep Arctic air trough and strong cold front is expected across the southern plains for the middle and later parts of next week, although there will be significant lack of moisture to allow for any precipitation. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s on Thursday, but will be short-lived as Friday and Saturday will warm back up to more seasonal-like weather. Overnight lows below freezing and mostly sunny skies are expected nearly everyday next week.

