7,900+ Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has reported 7,913 new Coronavirus cases so far in 2022.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the new cases Monday. The numbers are from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,752.

According to OSDH, there are currently 24,534 active cases of the virus statewide.

The CDC also reported 84 new deaths from the virus since last week.

So far, 12,503 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

