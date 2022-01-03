Expert Connections
Autism workshop for Great Plains Technology Center held at Cameron University

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A professor, scientist and autism activist spoke to staff from Great Plains Technology Center staff at Cameron University Monday about autism.

Temple Grandin, named One of the Top 10 College Professors in 2020 by U.S. CEOWORLD magazine, is a professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University.

Grandin gave her presentation, “Autism and Why the World Needs Different Thinkers,” Monday morning at Cameron University Theatre.

She spoke about the importance in utilizing the many different ways people think, including those who may have an autism spectrum disorder.

”These different kinds of minds are good at doing different sorts of things and they can often make really good teams in you know application for example building a food processing plant the optic visualizers are not able to do algebra design all the complicated clever equipment inside the plant and the mathematicians do the boilers in the refrigeration and you need to have the whole team,” Grandin said.

Lawton Public School and Cameron University staff members were also invited.

More information about Grandin can be found here.

