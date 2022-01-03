Cameron COVID-19 testing site closes Monday, will re-open

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The drive-thru COVID testing site at the corner of 38th and Gore Boulevard in Lawton closed early Monday.

One man said he sat in line for three hours to be tested for COVID, later seeing staff close up and leave the site.

An official with Marquis Lab, the company which oversees testing at the site, said personal events within the staff caused the testing location to close early for the day.

The drive-thru testing center will re-open Tuesday morning.

The lab’s business hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

