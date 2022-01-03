First Alert Forecast (1/2 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight, clear skies and calm winds will see overnight lows fall back into the teens for when you are waking up early Monday morning, with feels-like temps still very chilly in the single digits. Make sure to keep warm and take precautions again against these sub-freezing temperatures.

Winds will shift back out of the south at 5-15 mph on Monday along with sunny skies through the entire day with daytime highs rising into the 50s.

Zonal flow and surface high pressure systems will be present for the next couple days as temperatures on Tuesday warm up into the 60s, along with elevated fire weather conditions returning for that day. Another Arctic air trough and strong cold front is expected across the southern plains for the middle and later parts of next week, although there will be significant lack of moisture to allow for any precipitation. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s on Thursday, but will be short-lived as Friday and Saturday will warm back up to more seasonal-like weather. Overnight lows below freezing and mostly sunny skies are expected nearly everyday next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.