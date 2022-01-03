First Alert Forecast | 1/3AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! This morning is a cold start across Texoma as light winds and clear skies have allowed for temperatures to drop into the teens and 20s! As you’re waking up this morning, you’ll need to give yourself around ten extra minutes to let your windshield defrost/ warm up your vehicle! Roadways from what I was able to see on my commute into work today were for the most part dry. There were some patches of ice still left on bridges/ overpasses. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on tap today allowing for temperatures this afternoon to warm into the 50s! Lower 50s north-- upper 50s south! Everyone will see light south winds at 5 to 15mph. The return of south winds will erode the cold airmass overhead.

Overnight, skies will be clear and temperatures will drop yet again into the 20s/30s for Tuesday morning. By the afternoon, south winds will increase near 10 to 15mph. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with daytime highs rising into the low to mid 60s. A dry weather pattern will continue through this week with temperatures all over the place.

While Tuesday will be above average, a weak front will move in Tuesday night cooling things down for Wednesday afternoon. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs only rising into the upper 40s to low 50s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

A stronger front will bring in a significantly colder airmass into the region Wednesday night/ Thursday morning. Thursday will start off with temperatures in the teens before only rising into the upper 20s and low 30s by the afternoon! Winds behind the front will be breezy. North at 15 to 25mph but anticipated gusts will be higher.

The colder pattern won’t last long as the blast of Arctic Air moves out and surface high pressure will follow in quickly behind, allowing for another warming trend. Friday will warm into the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. South winds at 10 to 20mph.

Saturdays highs will be 10 to 15 degrees above average with many topping out in the mid to upper 60s. South winds at 10 to 15mph with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A weak front moves in late Saturday, dropping highs down into the mid 50s. North winds at 10 to 20mph.

Have a good Monday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

