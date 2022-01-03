Expert Connections
Funeral to be held for four unclaimed veterans Tuesday

The public is invited to attend the funeral of four unclaimed veterans this Tuesday.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill National cemetery and the Office of Veterans Affairs are inviting residents to attend the funeral of four unclaimed veterans on Tuesday.

There will be one service for all four men, starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The service will be held for Raymond Stow, a U.S. Navy airman, who fought during the Korean war. It will also be for Jon Lewis, a U.S. Navy seaman and David Bamberger, a Sergeant in the U.S. Air force and hospital man in the Navy, who both fought during the Vietnam war. The last veteran is Karl Neff, who was a Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd class in the U.S. Navy.

The memorial service will include military funeral honors with the playing of “Taps” and the presentation of a folded American flag.

The Fort Sill National Cemetery is located at 2648 North East Jake Dunn Road in Elgin.

The ceremony will be held at shelter 2.

