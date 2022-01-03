Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

George Washington movie to film this week in Lawton

(KGNS)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A film about America’s first President is set to film in Lawton this week.

The film, titled “Washington’s Armor,” focuses on George Washington 20 years before the Revolutionary War and will film through the first week of January.

The filming will take place at the Museum of the Great Plains’ trading post in Lawton.

The film’s producer said the post will act as Fort Le Boeuf, which was used by the French in 1753.

Lawton received “Film Friendly” certification through the Oklahoma Film and Music Office in September 2021.

Officials with the film said people who live along Ferris Avenue across from Elmer Thomas Park should expect to see increased activity in the area while filming takes place.

“Washington’s Armor” is set to premiere on NTD-TV/Epoch-TV on President’s Day February 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Bailey and Dalton welcomed Killian Vann, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces, into the...
Lawton’s first baby of 2022 born at Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Oklahoma Court of Appeals upholds Mica Martinez's death sentence.
Death sentence upheld for Cache man
Police respond to shots fired at Lindy and Sheridan where three cars were hit.
Lawton police respond to shots fired on Sheridan Road
First Alert Forecast 8:00 am
First Alert Forecast (1/2 AM)
Lawton fire crews were called out to home fire just after 7:00 Monday morning.
Monday morning fire keeps Lawton Fire Department busy

Latest News

The public is invited to attend the funeral of four unclaimed veterans this Tuesday.
Funeral to be held for four unclaimed veterans Tuesday
Main Street Duncan is looking for volunteers to help take down Christmas lights and decorations.
Volunteers needed to take down Christmas decorations in Duncan
According to OSDH, there are currently 24,534 active cases of the virus statewide.
7,900+ Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Lawton fire crews were called out to home fire just after 7:00 Monday morning.
Monday morning fire keeps Lawton Fire Department busy