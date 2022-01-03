Expert Connections
Monday morning fire keeps Lawton Fire Department busy

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Jan. 3, 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews were called out to home fire just after 7:00 Monday morning.

The fire breaking out at a home in the 2300 block of Northwest Woodridge which is on the Northeast side of town. Our photographer on scene says he saw flames when he got there and there is heavy smoke seen coming from the residence.

We don’t have a lot of other information at the moment but you can count on us to keep you update as we learn more.

