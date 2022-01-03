Expert Connections
Stephens County burn ban extended

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A burn ban in Stephens County will last a little bit longer.

The Board of County Commissioners approved on Monday an extension of the ban that initially started on Dec. 13.

Commissioners on Monday approved another extension of the burn ban, and will reevaluate it at their next meeting, which is set for Monday, Jan. 10.

Exceptions remain the same as the previous ban.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

