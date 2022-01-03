Volunteers needed to take down Christmas decorations in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Main Street Duncan is looking for volunteers to help take down Christmas lights and decorations.

Officials are asking for volunteers to help from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.

They said they need 10 or more people.

They added that ladders, gloves and allen wrenches are needed but there will be some there to share if people cannot bring their own.

Volunteers will meet at the Main Street Duncan office at 828 W. Main Street.

