4,000+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 4,000 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

4,110 new cases were reported Tuesday statewide, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 720,961.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,990, with 27,820 active cases currently across Oklahoma.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported nine new deaths from the virus on Tuesday in the state.

So far, 12,512 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

