Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

4,000+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

Nine deaths from the Coronavirus were reported in Oklahoma Tuesday.
Nine deaths from the Coronavirus were reported in Oklahoma Tuesday.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 4,000 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

4,110 new cases were reported Tuesday statewide, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 720,961.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,990, with 27,820 active cases currently across Oklahoma.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported nine new deaths from the virus on Tuesday in the state.

So far, 12,512 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Washington movie to film this week in Lawton
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
Lawton fire crews were called out to home fire just after 7:00 Monday morning.
UPDATE: Discarded ashes spark house fire in Lawton
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
Parents Bailey and Dalton welcomed Killian Vann, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces, into the...
Lawton’s first baby of 2022 born at Comanche County Memorial Hospital

Latest News

A 120-year-old building in downtown Altus is being renovated and turned into an event center.
Historic building in Altus being turned into event center
A 120-year-old building in downtown Altus is being renovated and turned into an event center.
Historic building in Altus being turned into event center
Oklahoma Department of Transportation
Eastbound I-44 to narrow in Cotton County
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, January 4th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: January 4th