7News First Alert: Warmer Tuesday with another blast of Arctic air arriving midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and cold with overnight lows falling into the mid 20s. Expect wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s by the morning commute.

On Tuesday, winds will increase out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. Dry air will be place with low relative humidity between 15-30% with temperatures warming into the low 60s. These factors will contribute to an elevated fire risk, where fires that start could spread quickly. There are still multiple counties included in a burn ban.

A dry cold front will move through the area late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Highs will top out in the low 50s with wind chills in the 40s during the afternoon. Another blast of Arctic air will move into the area Thursday only allowing temperatures to get into the low 30s. There will be a lack of moisture once the Arctic air arrives, therefore it will not bring any type of winter precipitation.

Temperatures will steadily warmup into the low-to-mid 60s Saturday. A cold front will move through Saturday bringing seasonal temperatures to end the weekend.

