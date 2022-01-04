Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Make friends with your furnace and fireplace

Arctic air briefly settles in on Thursday
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy skies with a cold front moving through the area around midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s. Winds will be out of the south before shifting to the north at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny and noticeably cooler with highs struggling to make it to 50°. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph allowing wind chills to be in the low 40s throughout the afternoon.

An Arctic air mass will briefly filter in late Wednesday evening with Thursday morning lows in the teens and wind chills at or below zero for all of southwest Oklahoma. Temperatures aren’t expected to get above freezing, however with a lack of moisture no winter weather expected for Texoma. Bring pets indoors, cover plants and pipes and make sure that the heater or fireplace is working properly.

A gradual warming trend begins on Friday as the Arctic air mass erodes and moves towards the northeast. There will be weak upper level ridging, which will allow temperatures to warm into the low 70s on Saturday. Plus, another cold front moves in late Saturday night bringing seasonal-like temperatures in the low 50s on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Washington movie to film this week in Lawton
Lawton fire crews were called out to home fire just after 7:00 Monday morning.
UPDATE: Discarded ashes spark house fire in Lawton
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
Parents Bailey and Dalton welcomed Killian Vann, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces, into the...
Lawton’s first baby of 2022 born at Comanche County Memorial Hospital

Latest News

Students and staff across are the area are back in the classroom. As they return, teachers and...
Teachers speak on return to classroom, new CDC guidelines
After being abandoned, Scarlet was taken in by the Human Society of Lawton, Comanche County, so...
Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society rescues malnourished dog
The cast and crew are going to be filming "Washington's Armor" in Lawton until Thursday. You’ll...
“Washington’s Armor” filming at Museum of the Great Plains in Lawton
At a press conference on Tuesday, managing partners announced plans to begin building fiber...
Hilliary Communications bringing fiber internet services to Fort Sill
Lawton Public Library receives grant to fund projects, activities