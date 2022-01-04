7News First Alert Weather: Make friends with your furnace and fireplace

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy skies with a cold front moving through the area around midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s. Winds will be out of the south before shifting to the north at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny and noticeably cooler with highs struggling to make it to 50°. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph allowing wind chills to be in the low 40s throughout the afternoon.

An Arctic air mass will briefly filter in late Wednesday evening with Thursday morning lows in the teens and wind chills at or below zero for all of southwest Oklahoma. Temperatures aren’t expected to get above freezing, however with a lack of moisture no winter weather expected for Texoma. Bring pets indoors, cover plants and pipes and make sure that the heater or fireplace is working properly.

A gradual warming trend begins on Friday as the Arctic air mass erodes and moves towards the northeast. There will be weak upper level ridging, which will allow temperatures to warm into the low 70s on Saturday. Plus, another cold front moves in late Saturday night bringing seasonal-like temperatures in the low 50s on Sunday.

