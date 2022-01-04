Expert Connections
Chamber of Commerce invites community to take down holiday decorations

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Saturday starting at 9 a.m., the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will be taking down the lights at Elmer Thomas Park, and they need help.

The Chamber of Commerce will be taking down all the different displays and ensuring they are safely stored for next year.

If anyone is interested, they can sign up on their website, give the chamber a call or stop by the park on Saturday.

Lunch will be provided to anyone who participates.

