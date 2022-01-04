Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

David Bowie’s extensive music catalog is sold to Warner

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The extensive catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music.

More than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” and “Let’s Dance” are included. Financial details of the sale were not released.

Warner Chapell is the music publishing wing of Warner Music Group Corp. Bowie died in January 2016 after battling cancer for 18 months.

As a performer, Bowie had unpredictable range of styles, melding European jadedness with American rhythms and his ever-changing personas and wardrobes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Washington movie to film this week in Lawton
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
Lawton fire crews were called out to home fire just after 7:00 Monday morning.
UPDATE: Discarded ashes spark house fire in Lawton
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
Parents Bailey and Dalton welcomed Killian Vann, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces, into the...
Lawton’s first baby of 2022 born at Comanche County Memorial Hospital

Latest News

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
Booming economy faces risks
Airline industry worries about 5G
Airline industry worries about 5G
Hundreds of motorists have been stuck on I-95 for several hours overnight and into Tuesday.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia