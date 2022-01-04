Duncan Area Arts Hall of Fame event announced

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Cindy Parks, chair-person for the Duncan Area Arts Hall of Fame, talked about their 3rd Annual Spectacular at 6 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Simmons Center.

They will be inducting four new artists and one musical group into the Hall of Fame.

There will be musical performances and an awards ceremony from local art organizations.

The night will be wrapped up with a reception with a local art exhibit, finger-foods and an open bar.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and $75 for V.I.P.

More information can be found by calling the Simmons Center at (580) 252-2900.

