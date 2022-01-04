First Alert Forecast | 1/4AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Tuesday! It’s another morning with clear skies but this go round, winds are a bit higher. While temperatures to start the day are in the 30s area wide, many are feeling like the low 20s! The winter jacket and layers will be a good thing to grab as you’re heading out the door. Wind gusts will remain in the 20s and 30s all day long. Sustained winds out of the southwest to south today at 10 to 20mph. Daytime highs will rise for most into the 60s! Dry air, low relative humidity, breezy southwest winds and warm temperatures will combine and contribute to near-critical fire conditions for the western-third of our viewing area. Should fires start, they will spread quickly. Multiple counties are under a burn ban including Jackson, Stephens & Comanche.

Tonight, a cold front will move shifting winds towards the northeast. This front, despite being a weaker one, will drop high temperatures slightly for Wednesday afternoon. Many will drop into the upper 40s to low to mid 50s. Look for partly cloudy skies and northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

A more intense cold front will dive southward Wednesday night/ Thursday morning. This will transport another blast of cold Arctic Air into the southern plains. Thursday morning will start out with temperatures in the teens with wind chill values into the single digits. By the afternoon highs will only rise into the upper 20s and low 30s! It’ll feel colder though as north winds will stay strong all day long. 15 to 25mph sustained with gusts ranging from 30-40mph.

A surface high pressure will move in following the cold front, shifting winds back towards the south by Friday. It’ll be cooler but at least warmer than Thursday by the afternoon Friday. Look for highs in the mid 40s and mostly sunny skies.

Similar to how quickly temperatures dropped below normal, the temperatures will rebound above average by Saturday. Highs will soar into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. South winds at 10 to 20mph.

And if the warm-temperatures lasted too long for your liking, don’t worry! Another strong front will move in Saturday night cooling things back down to below average for Sunday/ Monday of next week. Highs will drop into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Behind the front will be north winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

Have a good Tuesday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

