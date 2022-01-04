Health departments extend hours

SOUTHWEST, Okla. (KSWO) - County Health Departments across southwest Oklahoma are extending their hours to allow for more COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

The extended hours are for people showing COVID-19 symptoms, and those who have been exposed in the past five days. Officials said the testing site is not for people needing results for employment, travel or medical procedures.

People are asked to register before arriving, though walk-ins may be available.

In addition, a COVID-19 testing site will be held in Lawton Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Both Rapid and PCR tests will be available.

Drivers are asked to use the G Avenue entrance and go to the Expo building, then leave on Sheridan Road. The drive-through is only for testing, and those seeking vaccination will need to go to the health department.

The schedule for extended county health department hours include:

Beckham County

Elk City: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6

Sayre: 8 a.m, to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11

Caddo County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 12

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8 and Jan. 15

Comanche County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 10

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8 and Jan.15

Cotton County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 6 and Jan.13

Greer County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 12

Harmon County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 11

Jackson County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 10

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8 and Jan. 15

Kiowa County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 11

Tillman County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan 6 and Jan. 13

