Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Health departments extend hours

Southwest Oklahoma State Health Departments extend hours for COVID-19 tests and vaccines.
Southwest Oklahoma State Health Departments extend hours for COVID-19 tests and vaccines.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST, Okla. (KSWO) - County Health Departments across southwest Oklahoma are extending their hours to allow for more COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

The extended hours are for people showing COVID-19 symptoms, and those who have been exposed in the past five days. Officials said the testing site is not for people needing results for employment, travel or medical procedures.

People are asked to register before arriving, though walk-ins may be available.

In addition, a COVID-19 testing site will be held in Lawton Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Both Rapid and PCR tests will be available.

Drivers are asked to use the G Avenue entrance and go to the Expo building, then leave on Sheridan Road. The drive-through is only for testing, and those seeking vaccination will need to go to the health department.

The schedule for extended county health department hours include:

Beckham County

Elk City: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6

Sayre: 8 a.m, to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11

Caddo County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 12

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8 and Jan. 15

Comanche County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 10

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8 and Jan.15

Cotton County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 6 and Jan.13

Greer County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 12

Harmon County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 11

Jackson County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 10

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8 and Jan. 15

Kiowa County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 11

Tillman County

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan 6 and Jan. 13

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Bailey and Dalton welcomed Killian Vann, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces, into the...
Lawton’s first baby of 2022 born at Comanche County Memorial Hospital
George Washington movie to film this week in Lawton
Lawton fire crews were called out to home fire just after 7:00 Monday morning.
UPDATE: Discarded ashes spark house fire in Lawton
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
Oklahoma Court of Appeals upholds Mica Martinez's death sentence.
Death sentence upheld for Cache man

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert: Warmer Tuesday with another blast of Arctic air arriving midweek
As COVID cases across the state continue to rise, a few schools in the area said they will...
Students return to class, Health Department gives COVID prevention tips
Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce asks community to help take down Holiday in the Park...
Chamber of Commerce invites community to take down holiday decorations
Temple Grandin from Colorado State University visits Cameron University for autism awareness...
Cameron University hosts autism workshop