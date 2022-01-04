Hilliary Communications to bring fiber internet to Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Hilliary Communications has been approved to build fiber infrastructure at Fort Sill.

The company said it will invest $5 million in its efforts to bring high-speed internet services to around 1,900 homes on base.

“Oklahoma is committed to our servicemen and women and their families and to ensuring they have the best care while living in our state,” said State Senator John Michael Montgomery. “We are proud to have a local business with Hilliary Communications take care of improving the quality of life for more than 1,900 families stationed at Fort Sill.”

The project will begin this month and is expected to be finished by spring 2023.

